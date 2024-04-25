Trinity Baptist Church, Apopka, FL is seeking an Associate Pastor of Worship & Media to lead our congregation, choir, and orchestra. We are a multi-generational church with a blended style of worship. Duties include planning, coordinating and leading Christ-centered worship, audio/visual tech oversite and providing pastoral care to our members. Bachelor’s degree required (worship or music related), master’s degree preferred, 2-5 years’ exp as Worship Pastor leading an orchestra. Resumes can be submitted to: tbcworshipsearch@gmail.com.