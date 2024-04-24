NewsStatewide

Florida Baptists called to pray/fast

By Margaret Colson
0 1

Mike Orr, president of the Florida Baptist State Convention, is calling all Florida Baptists to a dedicated time of prayer and fasting Wednesday, May 1, for “discernment and God’s direction” in seeking a new Florida Baptist executive director-treasurer.

“This position is key for the unity and direction of our state convention churches in the years ahead,” he said.

This concert of prayer among Florida Baptists is “an acknowledgment of our dependence on the Lord … It’s highly important, critically important for us to be committed to prayer and to seek the Lord and ask Him to make it clear to us whom He has chosen to be the next executive director-treasurer,” Orr said.

Following the April 4 retirement announcement of Tommy Green, Florida Baptists’ executive director-treasurer since 2015, a search team was named by Aaron Burgner, president of Florida Baptists’ State Board of Missions, to begin the process of selecting a new person to fill the leadership role.

This entire process needs to be bathed in prayer.

Mike Orr president, Florida Baptist State Convention

“This entire process needs to be bathed in prayer,” Orr said, adding that there is “great power” when God’s people come together collectively with “one mind and one heart … for one request.”

Orr, pastor of First Baptist Church, Chipley, requested prayer specifically for search team members to be “sensitive to the leadership of the Holy Spirit,” to be “spiritually sound” and to be unified in their confirmation of the person God has called to fill this role in the state convention.

He is calling Florida Baptist churches also to pray in their May 1 midweek services for the executive director-treasurer search team.

“God is moving and stirring all over Florida. It’s amazing what God is doing. We just need to keep our focus on the gospel, on the work God has called us to do, and He’s going to take care of every need we have.

“It’s exciting to be a Florida Baptist. I’m really encouraged by what’s happening in our churches right now.”

Margaret Colson

Margaret Colson began serving as consulting communications editor for the Florida Baptist Convention in April 2022, but she has a long history of working with Florida Baptists in telling the story of how God is at work in the Sunshine State.

Margaret earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of Georgia and a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She is a leader in denominational communications, serving as executive director for Baptist Communicators Association as well as for Association of State Baptist Publications. She is married to Keith Colson.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.