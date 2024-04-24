Red Level Baptist Church in Crystal River, FL
Red Level Baptist Church in Crystal River, FL is seeking a Pastor to provide spiritual leadership in all aspects of the church, providing direction to the leadership team, overseeing the planning for worship and preaching services and teaching on Wednesday nights. Work with deacons and others in providing the shepherding needs for the entire church body, as we fulfill the church vision and mission statement. Please submit your resume to: adpriest@yahoo.com