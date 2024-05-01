Bethel Baptist Church in Lakeland, FL is seeking a Part-time Children’s Ministry Director. We are seeking a creative, enthusiastic, hardworking leader to nurture the next generation and their families. This person will plan and execute weekly children’s ministry activities, including scheduling nursery volunteer coverage for Wednesday and Sunday services; and coordinating Bethel Kidz Church program. Current children’s programs are thriving and ready for a child/family-loving person of God with a heart for ministry. Resumes and questions can be submitted to: bbclakelandsearch@gmail.com.