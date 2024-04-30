‘Completely committed’ southwest Florida church celebrates groundbreaking

ARCADIA—As shovels of soft dirt were turned in the soil, members of Calvary Baptist Church in Arcadia are envisioning hearts being softened to the gospel as community residents turn to Jesus Christ in salvation.

On Sunday, April 14, church members and leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the congregation’s new, multifaceted expansion project—Completely Committed.

Focused on Hebrews 10:23-25, the church has formulated a two-year initiative that calls the southwest Florida congregation to be “committed to the hope of yesterday, the vision of today, and the opportunity for tomorrow,” said Chuck Poe, lead pastor at Calvary Baptist Church.

“Our desire for the Completely Committed initiative is that all who call Calvary ‘home’ would have a lifechanging encounter with Jesus and His people, the church,” he said. “That only happens when we commit completely to the Lord and each other. This initiative is a way for us to do that, together. Our goal is as close as possible to 100% engagement.”

Yesterday, today and tomorrow

Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near. Hebrews 10:23-25

The church vision began to take shape just over 60 years ago in Arcadia’s National Guard Armory when a group met for worship. At the end of that service, 32 people completely committed to launch Calvary Baptist Church. Today, the church continues to build on that initial commitment of its founding members to “lead all people to meet, know, serve, share Jesus.” Wanting to be a faith family completely committed to advancing the gospel across the street and around the world, the church realizes it must grow and change.

Located on the current church property, the new facility will be designed to accommodate the various expansion elements and expected community growth. The expansion, set to be completed in spring 2025, will be about 6,800 square feet.

“This expansion will enhance and improve our facilities to give us a better ability to welcome people into our church and to connect with them,” Poe said. “This space will also allow us to be more community-focused and reach our neighbors with outreach opportunities and service events.”

The expanded facility will include a new church entrance, a parking lot for additional parking, fellowship areas that will provide better spaces for gathering together, a relocation of the nursery, a newly constructed kitchen, and minor repairs and updates to the main sanctuary.

Poe believes the expansion will be a space to foster and build relationships, reach people, serve the community and strengthen Calvary’s reputation as a church that welcomes and ministers to families.

‘We [Calvary Baptist Church] recognize that people matter to God, so people should matter to us,” Poe said.