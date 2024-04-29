Westview Baptist Church in Sanford, FL is seeking a highly motived, energetic, and experienced Children’s Director to join our team. We are looking for someone who is passionate about children, enjoys helping strengthen families, and desires to reach the next generation with the gospel. We are looking for someone gifted with the ability to cast a new vision for our children’s ministry in conjunction with the overall mission and vision of our church. Please submit resumes to: ngoss@westviewbaptist.org