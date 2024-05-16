EDT Search Team Update

Florida Baptist Family,

Now that the recommendation portal for the position of Executive Director-Treasurer is closed, your search team will be conducting initial interviews with all candidates. After the initial interviews, the pool will be narrowed, leading to the next set of interviews with the remaining candidates. Our process involves extensive and robust due diligence of the highest standards. We are deeply grateful to our Florida Baptist family of churches. Your unwavering support and prayers are a testament to your love for Jesus and the local church. Let’s press on together.

– Search Team Chair, Jeff Robinson