Graduate, Scholarship
Dr. Green's BlogNews

Breaking News! Florida Baptist Pastor’s Theological Education Scholarship Continued

By Tommy Green
0 206

Breaking News!

We are excited to announce the second year of the Florida Baptist Pastor’s Theological Education Scholarship. This Scholarship is funded jointly by Florida Baptist Financial Services and the Florida Baptist Convention. I am grateful for the collaborative Kingdom heart of our Florida Baptist family.

The intent of the scholarship is to bless our Florida Baptist pastors and family members pursuing theological training through a Southern Baptist affiliated college, university, or seminary. We rejoice that God continues to call out the called to vocational Christan ministry. Our prayer is that this scholarship initiative will encourage those seeking theological education.

The application and information concerning this scholarship is located at this link. This link is on the website of Florida Baptist Financial Services and the Florida Baptist Convention. I am grateful for the generosity that provides the resources for this scholarship program.

Tommy

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION

Tommy Green

An Alabama native, Tommy Green holds doctor of theology and master of divinity degrees from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and an undergraduate degree from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. As the 10th executive director of the Florida Baptist Convention, Dr. Green leads the 1-million-member Florida Baptist State Convention.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.