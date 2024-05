New Home Baptist Church in Perry, FL is prayerfully seeking to fill the full-time position of Minister of Music. NHBC Perry is a pastor-led growing church. We have all regular weekly services. We have a full range of ministries for men, women, and children. To receive a comprehensive document that includes the job ad, church profile, community profile, and our church covenant or to submit your resume, send an email to resume@nhbcperry.com.