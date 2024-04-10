Florida Baptist executive director-treasurer search team named

JACKSONVILLE–Following the April 4 retirement announcement of Tommy Green, who has served as Florida Baptists’ executive director-treasurer since June 2015, Aaron Burgner, president of the Florida Baptist State Board of Missions, has appointed a nine-member team to begin the search process to name a new executive director-treasurer for the Florida Baptist Convention.
In announcing the selection of search team members, Burgner said, “We know we can’t replace Tommy Green, who has been an incredible leader and a gift to our convention. However, we trust in the Lord, that He will bring someone not to replace Tommy but to be the right person for the next season of Florida Baptist Convention life. Our greatest days are ahead, and there is a great harvest ahead of us.”
Search team members are:
Jeff Robinson, Chair
Lead Pastor, Grace Fellowship: A Church for All Nations, West Palm Beach
James Ross, Vice Chair
Lead Pastor, Church on Bayshore, Niceville
Nicki Glenn
Layperson, pastor’s wife, Stetson Baptist Church, DeLand
Lisa Letson
Layperson, pastor’s wife, First Baptist Church, Arcadia
John Marsh
Lead Pastor, Bella Vista Baptist Church, Edgewater
Alberto Ocana
Senior Pastor, Iglesia Bautista Northside, Hialeah
Adrian Taylor
Lead Pastor, Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, Gainesville
Scott Wilson
Lead Pastor, First Baptist Church, Melbourne
Mike Orr, president, Florida Baptist State Convention and senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Chipley, will serve as an ex officio member of the search team.
Micah Ferguson, Florida Baptists’ director of strategic initiatives, will serve as Florida Baptist Convention staff liaison to the search team.
As search team chairman Robinson looks to the task ahead, he said, “We appreciate your prayers for wisdom for the search team. We will release more information as it becomes available in the near future.”