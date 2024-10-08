The Samaritan Counseling Center of Southwest Georgia is seeking a dynamic individual with strong clinical skills to fill the position of counselor (LPC, LMFT, LCSW). Responsibilities include develop and implement individual treatment plans for an unspecified number of clients, complete accurate documentation of services, and being a team player. Current Georgia license in professional discipline (LPC, LMFT, LCSW). Must be able to integrate theology and therapeutic approach. Send resume or questions to scswga@bellsouth.net