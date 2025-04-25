Cornerstone Baptist Church, Panama City Beach, FL

Cornerstone Baptist Church, located in beautiful Panama City Beach, Florida, is accepting resumes/applications for a part time Song Leader/Music Director. This would be a good entry level position for a recent graduate or current college student. We are an older, traditional hymn singing Church, but are looking into blending newer songs into Worshipping God. If you are interested or would like more information, please contact our Church Office at (850) 814-7213 or email cornerstonepcb@knology.net.”