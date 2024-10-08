Church Positions

San Antonio Community Church, San Antonio, FL

By Florida Baptist
San Antonio Community Church, a Southern Baptist Congregation in San Antonio Florida, is prayerfully seeking God’s anointed man for the position of Lead Pastor.  Our pastor of 20+ years has retired and we are looking for someone to lead and grow the church body in God-centered worship, disciple believers, and provide pastoral care as we evangelize the lost in our rapidly growing community.  If interested, please send your resume to PastorSearch@sananncc.com

