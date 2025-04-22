Brian Stowe to be nominated Florida Baptist State Convention president

Brian Stowe, senior pastor of First Baptist Church Plant City, will be nominated by Ted Traylor, pastor of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, to serve as 2025-26 president of the Florida Baptist State Convention, during Florida Baptists’ annual meeting in Orlando this November.

“I have watched Brian serve and lead during the past 10-plus years. He is committed to the Florida Baptist family.

“His joyful spirit comes from his commitment to Jesus and his full faith in the word of God,” Traylor said.

Stowe, who grew up in a small rural town outside of Atlanta, has been serving as senior pastor at First Baptist Church Plant City since December 2013. In early 2018 First Baptist Church completed the first phase of a relocation process. The church moved to its new permanent home on 57 acres. Since that time the church has witnessed significant growth in worship, Bible study groups and baptisms.

“First Plant City is a strong evangelistic, disciple-making church with a deep commitment to Cooperative Program missions,” Traylor said.

In response to his nomination, Stowe said, “I’m humbled to be considered as president of the Florida Baptist Convention. I deeply love this very diverse group of believers from Pensacola to the Keys–and all in between. To have the opportunity to serve this state that I love would be a great honor for me.”

He previously served as senior pastor of Maysville Baptist Church in Georgia for 16 years. While serving in Maysville, Stowe led the congregation to significant growth in membership, Sunday school attendance and number of baptisms. He also served from 1995 to 1997 as senior pastor of Fremont Hills Baptist Church, in Nixa, Missouri, before serving in Maysville.

Stowe earned his Doctor in Ministry degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in North Carolina and also holds a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he first sensed God’s call to the pastorate.

Stowe served on the Florida Baptist Convention State Board of Missions for several years: 2016-17, 2017-20, 2021-23. He was president of the board and chaired the Administrative Committee 2019-21.

He and his wife Bonnie have four children: Sarah, Hannah, Andrew and Elizabeth.

The 2025 annual meeting of the Florida Baptist State Convention is set for Nov. 10-12 at First Orlando.