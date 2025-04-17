Florida Baptists pray for FSU campus in aftermath of shooting

TALLAHASSEE­– A shooting today (April 17) on the Florida State University campus has injured an unknown number of people, with the extent of injuries unknown at this time.

The Associated Press has reported that a suspect has been arrested.

Around midday, with alarms on campus signaling an active shooter, numerous first responders converged on the scene. Some students sheltered in place, while others raced across the sprawling campus to escape harm.

As the full story continues to develop, Florida Baptists are praying for all who have been impacted by this act of violence.

“At the Florida Baptist Convention, we are heartbroken over this senseless act of violence. Please join us in prayer for all of those impacted,” said Stephen Rummage, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention.

“In the coming days, we will be working alongside Baptist Campus Ministries as well as churches near the Florida State University campus. The Florida Baptist Convention will stand together with Baptist Campus Ministries and these churches as beacons of light in the darkness of this violence, offering prayerful and personal support to the families affected by this horrific experience.”

Barry Sproles, Baptist Campus Ministries director for Florida State University, has been reported as safe. He was able to leave his office on campus, and reportedly now is at a local church with several students.

More updates will be posted as additional information becomes available.