Breaking News! Green Scholarship Continued

Breaking News!

We are excited to announce the fourth year of the Dr. Tommy & Karen Green Scholarship (formerly known as the Florida Baptist Pastor’s Theological Education Scholarship). This Scholarship is funded jointly by Florida Baptist Financial Services and the Florida Baptist Convention. I am grateful for the collaborative Kingdom heart of our Florida Baptist family.

The intent of the scholarship is to bless our Florida Baptist pastors and family members pursuing theological training through a Southern Baptist affiliated college, university, or seminary. We rejoice that God continues to call out the called to vocational Christian ministry. Our prayer is that this scholarship initiative will encourage those seeking theological education.

The application and information concerning this scholarship can be found here. Deadline for application submission is June 30, 2025. I am grateful for the generosity that provides the resources for this scholarship program.

Dr. Stephen N. Rummage