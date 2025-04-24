Mission Hill Church builds for the future

TEMPLE TERRACE—For about 40 years, the steeple-topped sanctuary of Mission Hill Church has been home for countless weddings, baptisms, living Christmas trees, one of the longest running dramas of Heaven’s Gate and Hell’s Flames, and thousands of people beginning a relationship with Jesus Christ.

“Thousands of people have begun a relationship with Jesus Christ because of the spiritual impact of what took place in this room [sanctuary],” said Paul Purvis, lead pastor at the Central region church. “This room is just part of who we are at Mission Hill; now it is just one of three of our campuses.”

We want to do whatever it takes, wherever we are, to shine with the light and love of Jesus just like a city on a hill. Paul Purvis lead pastor, Mission Hill Church, Temple Terrace

Purvis became lead pastor of Mission Hill Church in 2011. Under his leadership, the Florida Baptist church has expanded to include three campuses in the greater Tampa area, serving a diverse congregation, where more than 65 countries are represented each week.

“This room has played an important part in helping us accomplish our mission,” he said. “We want to do whatever it takes, wherever we are, to shine with the light and love of Jesus just like a city on a hill.”

Missions and ministry for future generations

Part of this mission and DNA of the church to do “whatever it takes” has led the Temple Terrace congregation to reimagine its space to create a more functional campus for the church family and community to enjoy for years to come.

Several years ago, the church launched the “For Campaign,” a stewardship challenge encouraging members to give to something that would determine how the church will do missions and ministry for generations to come.

“This stewardship challenge will do far more than raise money; this campaign will determine how we do missions and ministry for generations to come,” said Purvis.

Convinced that the campaign and campus improvements would help “physically position” the congregation to accomplish its vision for many more years, the church jumped into a five-year renovation plan. Purvis likened the project to a statement declaring, “God is still working in and through Mission Hill Church,” he said.

“We’re driving a stake into the ground and saying that as far as we can see in the future, we believe that God wants to use this campus as a central hub of ministry for what He does through Mission Hill for many years to come.”

God is still working in and through Mission Hill Church. Paul Purvis

And after five years, the bustling “hub of ministry” became a tangible reality on Easter morning as the church celebrated the risen Savior in its new worship center.

Project highlights include worship center reconfiguration and renovation, new gathering space, grand entrance with café, covered drive, audio and visual upgrades, and more.

For Mission Hill Church, they’re doing all of this for the kingdom of God—not for building the church’s kingdom.

“We’re doing this for you, those who have gone before us and those who are here today. We’re doing this for the next generation, those who are coming behind us. We’re doing this for our city, for Temple Terrace and all of Tampa. We’re doing this for the nations, because missions is at our core,” said Purvis. “We’re going to be a sending church and a going church.”