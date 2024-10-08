Hudson First Baptist Church: ‘Bleeding … but still going to serve Him’

HUDSON—First Baptist Church of Hudson, like many congregations in Florida, is no stranger to the aftermath of natural disasters. The community is still reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, which left the church’s food pantry campus under eight feet of water. Yet, amid destruction and with the looming threat of Hurricane Milton on the horizon, the church remains steadfast in its mission to serve its congregation and community.

“We have two campuses, and our food pantry campus was hit the hardest,” said Steve Gerhart, lead pastor of First Baptist Church of Hudson. “When I first walked into the building, it was like a bomb had gone off. Pianos were floating; fridges were on their sides, and all the thrift store merchandise was completely soaked. It was heartbreaking.”

Yet, Gerhart’s faith remains strong. “I don’t believe God will close this ministry. Maybe it won’t look the same, but we will continue to serve our community.”

The food pantry has been serving the Hudson area for 25 years, feeding approximately 300 families each week. Last year alone, the pantry distributed more than two million pounds of food. After the hurricane, it became clear that rebuilding this vital ministry would be no small task. Still, the church acted swiftly to provide for those in need.

‘Grateful’ to serve

Within hours of Hurricane Helene’s destruction, the Hudson congregation began offering hot showers, laundry services and hot meals to church members and community residents.

“The very afternoon after the storm, we got on Facebook and told everyone, ‘We’ll get everything going as quickly as we can,’” said James Lochridge, associate pastor and music minister. “We served hot lunches; showers were running, and people could wash their clothes—it was a blessing to do that so quickly.”

The church also maintained its weekly programs. On the Sunday after the storm, the church held its regular service, and by Wednesday, both the senior adult program and youth ministry resumed. About 20 senior adults gathered for fellowship, and around 120 youth came to the church for food, support and spiritual care. Many of these youth come from difficult circumstances.

“Most of these kids live in nearby hotels and endure traumatic home lives,” explained Lochridge. “They’re starved for love, and we’re grateful for what God has given us the opportunity to do here.”

I’ve never been in a church like this one, where people give sacrificially, love freely and do their best to help others. And it’s all because we have a pastor who leads with that same heart. James Lochridge associate pastor and music minister, First Baptist Church, Hudson

Lochridge, who has been deeply moved by the congregation’s resilience and compassion, said, “I’ve never been in a church like this one, where people give sacrificially, love freely and do their best to help others. And it’s all because we have a pastor who leads with that same heart.”

Moving forward

Recovery efforts, however, are far from over. Rebuilding the food pantry is a daunting task, with fridges needing replacement and all thrift store items ruined. Yet, the church is determined to push forward, with Proverbs 3:5-6 guiding them. “That’s our life verse,” said Lochridge. “My wife and I have come to so many crossroads, and through prayer, God has shown us where He wants us to go.”

As it braces for Hurricane Milton, the church continues to rally, focusing on small victories like celebrating the birthday of one of its deacons and visiting him with gifts.

“Our church is bleeding right now, but we’re still going to serve Him,” Gerhart said, choking back tears.

In the face of so much loss, the congregation of First Baptist Church of Hudson is leaning on its faith and each other. Church leaders are calling for the broader Baptist community to stand alongside them in prayer.

“Prayer is the most important thing,” Lochridge said. “We’ll need financial help for sure, and thankfully, the Florida Baptist Convention and Pasco Baptist Association have already come alongside us.”

Even as the church works to rebuild, the heart of the church’s ministry remains unchanged.

“The food pantry is the heartbeat of our church,” Gerhart emphasizes. “We have 50 to 60 volunteers who serve through this ministry, and it will continue, no matter what.”

Photos by William Haun for the Florida Baptist Convention

Join your fellow Florida Baptists in giving, going and praying to undergird the efforts of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief to bring help, healing and hope in times of crisis.