The Ridge Baptist Association in Eastern Polk County, FL, seeks a passionate and experienced man of God to fill the role of Associational Mission Strategist in the fastest-growing county in the U.S. The ideal candidate will have over 10 years of ministry experience and a passion for fostering church growth and community engagement. Click here for full job description. Send resume and cover letter to 538 Sears Avenue NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 or office@myridgebaptist.com.