Fruit Cove Baptist Church, St. Johns, FL

Fruit Cove Baptist Church is seeking an Associate Pastor of Worship. The purpose of the Pastor of Worship position is to lead our church to worship God through music, media, and the arts. The primary responsibility is to provide leadership to all age group music programs as they develop a heart and talents for worship. Secondarily, the worship pastor leads media and technical teams. If you are interested in learning more about this role or in applying, please visit www.fruitcove.com/employment .