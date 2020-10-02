ResourcesChildrenNext Generation Student Ministry Digital Conference Recordings By FBC Admin On Oct 2, 2020 0 26 Share Student Ministry leaders will benefit from this training event. Invite your leaders to learn and grow in skills that reimagine recruiting and training volunteers, ministering to parents, and student ministry as a whole in the midst of a pandemic. Ministry to Parents in Student Ministry Serving in Student Ministry Charge to Student Pastors Student Ministry Panel Q + A Student Ministry 0 26 Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmail