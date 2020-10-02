Next Gen, Florida Baptist Convention
ResourcesChildrenNext Generation

Student Ministry Digital Conference Recordings

By FBC Admin
0 26

Student Ministry leaders will benefit from this training event. Invite your leaders to learn and grow in skills that reimagine recruiting and training volunteers, ministering to parents, and student ministry as a whole in the midst of a pandemic.

Ministry to Parents in Student Ministry

Serving in Student Ministry

Charge to Student Pastors

Student Ministry Panel Q + A

FBC Admin
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.