EDT Search Update

To our Florida Baptist Family,

Your Executive Director-Treasurer Search Team is grateful for your prayers and support. Once the invitation phase concludes on Wednesday, May 15, we will move to the initial interview phase. Until then, the recommendation portal is open to receive recommendations for qualified applicants. We are confident that through God’s grace and the prayers of His people, the next Executive Director-Treasurer candidate of our uniquely effective family of churches will become clear.

Search Team Chair, Jeff Robinson