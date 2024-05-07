Hispanic Baptists planning to gather for evangelism, worship and training at SBC ’24

INDIANAPOLIS – The much-anticipated Southern Baptist annual family gathering is inching closer, and Hispanic Baptists are preparing to celebrate all God is doing through Hispanic churches in the United States and internationally.

Florida Baptist Hispanic leaders are actively involved in planning various aspects of events geared toward Hispanic Baptists attending the annual Southern Baptist gathering.

Already 30 Hispanic missionaries have signed up for Crossover, an evangelistic event that occurs each year in the host city of the SBC annual meeting. This year’s group is partnering with four local Hispanic churches to canvass their communities praying, sharing the gospel and inviting people to church.

Crossover will start Saturday, June 8, and culminate with a 5 p.m. dinner and 6 p.m. celebration Sunday, June 9, in the Indiana Convention Center’s Sagamore Ballroom 3-5. Register here.

“Crying Out to God in Unity” is the theme for this year’s Hispanic gathering, reflecting the SBC annual gathering theme, “One Mind, One Voice.”

“We want to come together to pray for a revival, and we encourage all Hispanic pastors, wives and leaders to join us. Plan to come and pray, and plan to celebrate what God is doing among His people,” said Bruno Molina, who is organizing the event as executive director of the National Hispanic Baptist Network.

The dinner will provide opportunity for Southern Baptist partners to share Spanish-language ministry resources with pastors. Attendees will hear from representatives from the six Southern Baptist seminaries and GuideStone Financial Resources as well as SBC President Bart Barber and newly elected SBC Executive Committee President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Iorg.

The Hispanic Celebration will feature Eloy Rodriguez, pastor of Idlewild Baptist Church Español near Tampa and NHBN president, as keynote speaker. Worship will be led by Julio Arriola, director of Send Network Texas in partnership with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention. A dedicated time of prayer led by David Perez, pastor of Iglesia Casa de Bendición in St. Cloud and prayer team leader of the NHBN, will also be part of the evening celebration.

It is encouraging to see the tremendous growth and engagement of Hispanic churches and pastors in our united Great Commission work. Emanuel Roque Hispanic multicultural catalyst, Florida Baptist Convention; Leader, National Hispanic Baptist Network state representatives

“As we share with Southern Baptists across the nation, it is encouraging to see the tremendous growth and engagement of Hispanic churches and pastors in our united Great Commission work,” said Emanuel Roque, leader of the NHBN’s state representatives and Florida Baptists’ Hispanic multicultural catalyst.

“It is vitally important to be present in our annual celebration as we continue becoming an integral part of all that we do together in advancing the gospel as a part of a great kingdom family,” he continued.

On Monday, June 10, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hispanic pastors and leaders will have several Spanish language workshops to choose from, including a track for women and another track for prayer.

“I will have the opportunity to share a workshop on prayer that I have titled ‘7Ds of Prayer,’” said Perez, who is writing a booklet to share in that workshop.

Also, Brazilian pastors and leaders will meet for fellowship Monday, June 10, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. in room 211 of the Indiana Convention Center. The 2023 SBC gathering in New Orleans was the first time the Brazilian Pastors and Leaders Network met, and at a retreat in August 2023, Brazilian pastors and other leaders voted unanimously to start the Fellowship of Brazilian Baptist Churches in North America.

For a full schedule of events surrounding the annual gathering, visit sbcannualmeeting.net/events/.