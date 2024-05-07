First Baptist Church Centerville, GA

FBC Centerville, GA, SBC (BFM 2000) seeks a man to lead youth/college ministry. Must have a passion for Jesus, excellent communication skills, and desire to help students know and follow Jesus. This is a dual role position, with the secondary role tailored to fit the candidate. Min. 3 years’ experience organizing student ministry preferred. College graduate preferred, ministry-oriented degree a plus. Competitive pay in a great team environment. Please visit Fbcc.church for more information.