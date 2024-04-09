Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Perry, Fl. is searching for a Worship Leader to lead our congregation and choir. This is a part-time position. We are a small congregation with a strong musical emphasis and blended worship style. Applicant must fulfill the roles of planning, coordinating and leading Christ-centered worship that engages our congregation. Responsibilities will include choir rehearsals as well as audio/visual technical oversite. Please submit resume’ to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church @ Treva Lundy, P.O. Box 54, Perry, FL 32348 or email: lundymama@fairpoint.net