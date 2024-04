Lake Asbury Baptist Church in Green Cove Springs, FL, is a thriving multigenerational and multicultural church family, seeking a part-time Youth Minister dedicated to discipleship and outreach. We are committed to glorifying God, not ourselves; we are guided by Scripture and led by the Spirit of God. We offer a salary of $20,000 a year. Join our mission. Contact ymsearch@labcfamily.org for further information.