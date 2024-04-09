Russell Baptist Church, Green Cove Springs, FL

Full-time “Pastor of Next Gen and Families.” This would serve primarily as the traditional Youth Pastor role but also provide oversight for all Next Gen Ministries. We offer competitive salary/ benefits, a newly renovated youth space, and a legacy of strong student ministry. Must possess: Bachelor’s degree from an institution closely aligned with the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Five years’ experience preferred. To submit resume/receive detailed job description-email chad@russellbaptistchurch.com.