Get renewed, refreshed at ‘Sharper!’ ministry conferences

Sharper! 2020 Ministry Conferences are less than a month away and with meetings happening all over the Sunshine State, pastors have multiple opportunities to network, learn and return to their churches renewed, refreshed and sharpened for ministry.

Now in its fourth year, Sharper! is a time of strengthening as ministry peer groups come together to gain fresh perspectives from fellow ministry leaders. Host churches ‘pull back the curtain’ to provide insight and fresh perspectives to other church leaders. Focus is given in multiple areas including evangelism, discipleship, prayer, preaching, teaching, leadership…church multiplication, small groups and other critical issues.

The 2020 Sharper! conferences, sponsored by local churches in collaboration with the Florida Baptist Convention, are scheduled in 15 locations across the state Feb. 20, 27 and 29; and March 3, 5 and 7.

If you’re still on the fence about attending Sharper! 2020 or if you’re wondering if it’s for you, here are the three reasons pastors Steven Kyle, Hiland Park Baptist Church, and Alan Brumback, Central Baptist Church in Sanford, think you should attend:

Celebrate

“Sharper! is just a fun day of learning, laughing and worshipping together,” said Brumback.

“We don’t want Sharper to be just another conference. We celebrate what God is doing in all our churches together and we leave inspired in what He can do in the future.”

Sharper! Conferences is a time when pastors can hear about what the “Lord is doing in other churches and ministries and how that may be utilized in their own ministry,” said Kyle.

Connect

Sharper! brings together ministry leaders in your area who likely experience the same struggles you do. It offers a great opportunity to connect with pastors in your region and the state.

“I would say it is important to attend to be encouraged and strengthened by other pastors who understand what a life of ministry looks like,” said Kyle.

“Ministry is hard and lonely,” added Brumback. “Sharper! helps you meet people you may have never met before who can encourage you beyond the conference.”

Collaborate

Sharper! is an environment where pastors can learn from each other and partner for the advancement of the Gospel.

Sharper! said Kyle “allows those who constantly minister to be ministered to in a non-threatening environment and return to their churches renewed and refreshed.”

No church has it all figured out, said Brumback, and we can all stand to learn from one another.

“Seeing and hearing about another church’s successes and failures inspires our creative juices to come back to our own ministries with fresh, relevant ideas,” he said, avoiding “potential pitfalls by hearing the reality of bringing about change.”

To register for a Sharper! Ministry Conference near you visit flbaptist.org/sharper.

Thursday – Feb. 20

Central Baptist Church, Sanford

Thursday – Feb. 27

First Baptist Church, Melbourne

First Baptist Church Bradfordville, Tallahassee

Hiland Park Baptist Church, Panama City

Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola

Treasure Coast, Fort Pierce

Mission Hill, Temple Terrace

Saturday – Feb. 29

Hispanic – Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Luz, Jacksonville

Haitian – Bethel Evangelical, Delray Beach

Tuesday – March 3

Westside Baptist Church, Gainesville

Thursday – March 5

Fruit Cove Baptist Church, Jacksonville

First Baptist Church, Chipley

Lakes Church (formerly Church At The Mall), Lakeland

Sarasota Baptist Church

Saturday – March 7

New Life Baptist Church, Carol City