Challenge 2025, Florida Baptist Convention
Next Gen Blog

Challenge 2025 – Practical Ways to Engage in Next Generation Ministries

By Billy Young
0 17

Dr. Tommy Green, executive director-treasurer for the Florida Baptist Convention, shared a vision for the year 2025 at Florida Baptist Convention Annual meeting last November. (Check it out here.) The vision for 2025 consists of Florida Baptist Churches to:

Here are a few ways that kid, student and college ministries can be involved in this challenge:

  • Church planting and revitalization

Our future pastors and church leaders are in the next generation ministry areas. Continually keep the vision in front of them by sharing that God may call them. Encourage them by sharing the Biblical examples of those God calls to ministry and to have a willing heart to say, “Here I am, send me.” (Isaiah 6:8)

  • Baptism

Study after study indicates that the ministry areas of those under the age of 25 produce the most salvations. Make sure that those in kid, student and college ministries are always welcome to speak to someone about salvation.

  • Mission engagements

Next gen ministries are leading the way when it comes to mission engagements. From mission trips to local service projects, young people are sharing the Gospel. Continue to educate them on mission. From small group Bible studies to worship gatherings, continually challenge them to be on mission for the Gospel. Check out IMB.org/students and namb.net/gensend.

  • Stewardship

It is never too early to teach someone about missions giving. It is a Biblical stewardship issue. Encourage kids and students to be on mission through tithing and sacrifice to spread the Gospel to the ends of the earth.

Kid, student and college ministries are leading the way in the elements of this challenge. I would love to hear how you are currently helping Florida Baptists reach the Challenge 2025 goals. Email me at byoung@flbaptist.org and let me know your plans.

Billy Young

Billy Young serves as the Next Generation Ministries Lead Catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention. With more than fifteen years of experience in student ministry with the local church, he is passionate about seeing students surrender to Jesus’ plan for their lives, partnering with and mentoring next generation ministry leaders, and preaching the Gospel. He holds Bachelors and Master’s degrees in Education from the University of Florida, a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctorate of Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Billy is married to Denise and is blessed to be the father of three daughters. Billy is a fervent fan of the Florida Gators, instilled in him as a backup quarterback of the 1996 National Champion football team. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys punishing himself by participating in triathlons.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.