Baptist College of Florida Graduates (Florida Residents)

GRACEVILLE–Congratulations to these 24 Floridians who were among the 2020 Baptist College of Florida graduates. Due to the COVID-15 pandemic, their May 15 Commencement ceremony was held virtually.

Heather Fish

Tallahassee

A.A., GS

Chris Gissendanner

Welborne

A.A., GS

Austin Perkins

Orange Park

A.A., GS

Danielle Tinker

Pensacola

A.A., GS

Erick Barrosso

Palm Bay

B.A., BS

Stephannie Harmon

Live Oak

B.A., Business Leadership

Rebecca Turner

Tallahassee

B.A. Education Studies

Hannah Shirah

Bonifay

B.A. English

Abigail Johnson

Panama City

B.A. Leadership and Christian Education

David Mestre

Kissimmee

B.A. Leadership and Christian Education

Limberry Chatas

Winter Haven

B.A. Ministry Studies

John Fosnow

Orlando

B.A. Ministry Studies

Christian Chase Hawsey

Orlando

B.A. Ministry Studies

Jess Motes

Palatka

B.A. Ministry Studies

Katlin Thompson

Kathleen

B.A. Missions

Hunter Higgins

Sanford

B.A. Music

Tonisha Metelus

Miami

B.A. Music

Sam Nolen

Bonifay

B.A. Music

Jeremy Orona

Lynn Haven

B.A. Music

Hailey High

Avon Park

B.A. Psychology

Emily Johnson

Panama City

B.A. Psychology

Faith Perry

Niceville

B.A. Psychology

Brandi Strickland

Chiefland

B.A. Psychology

Benjamin Crowson

Baker

B.A. Music and Worship Leadership