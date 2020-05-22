BCF plans to reopen campus for Fall semester

GRACEVILLE—The Baptist College of Florida plans to reopen campus for Fall semester classes beginning Aug. 10, 2020, President Thomas A. Kinchen announced May 21.

Due to COVID-19, classes had been offered online only since March 20.

“We have been conducting all classes through virtual means since March, and we are excitedly anticipating getting our BCF family back on campus in August,” Kinchen said.

Prior to the state’s shelter at home orders, all degree programs at BCF had been offered both on campus and through the college’s online delivery system. Because of that, the transition in March went smoothly, he said.

The college celebrated a virtual graduation ceremony May 15.

The President noted that all plans for reopening the campus are subject to directives by Executive Orders issued by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“The health and safety of our BCF Family are our paramount concerns,” Kinchen said. “While we are anxious to get back to classes in residence, we will follow a very, cautious path. Whether or not we are able to have classes on campus, we will open classes on Aug. 10, through our online system.”

For more information about the degrees and programs offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.