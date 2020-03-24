Prayer Call, Florida Baptist Convention, Coronavirus
NewsEastWest

Tommy Green issues statewide call to prayer for Thursday, March 26

By Barbara Denman
0 33

JACKSONVILLE–Tommy Green is urging all Florida Baptist pastors to unite in a statewide time of “crying out to the Lord in prayer” during this unprecedented worldwide crisis.

The “Call to Prayer,” set for this Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. EST, will include three simultaneous videoconference meetings led by pastors in three languages—English, Spanish and French.

“We are in this moment of crisis together,” said Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention. “I am calling for our pastors to unite in a statewide prayer, led by pastors in our state for a period of an hour.”

“We need each other more than ever and I urge all Florida Baptists to join together crying out to the Lord in prayer.”

Pastors can join on the following zoom calls:

In English: https://flbaptist.zoom.us/j/721571493

In Spanish: https://flbaptist.zoom.us/j/754067279

In French:   https://flbaptist.zoom.us/j/502167512

Barbara Denman

During her 30 years as Florida Baptists' director of communications, Barbara ventured across the state -- and to Cuba and Haiti -- to report on Baptist witness and, amid natural disaster, Baptist compassion.

Barbara and her husband, Dick, are currently enjoying spending time with their first grandchild, Finley, along with Finley's parents Ashford and Chantal and Barbara and Dick's daughter, Addie.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.