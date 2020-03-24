Tommy Green issues statewide call to prayer for Thursday, March 26

JACKSONVILLE–Tommy Green is urging all Florida Baptist pastors to unite in a statewide time of “crying out to the Lord in prayer” during this unprecedented worldwide crisis.

The “Call to Prayer,” set for this Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. EST, will include three simultaneous videoconference meetings led by pastors in three languages—English, Spanish and French.

“We are in this moment of crisis together,” said Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention. “I am calling for our pastors to unite in a statewide prayer, led by pastors in our state for a period of an hour.”

“We need each other more than ever and I urge all Florida Baptists to join together crying out to the Lord in prayer.”

Pastors can join on the following zoom calls:

In English: https://flbaptist.zoom.us/j/721571493

In Spanish: https://flbaptist.zoom.us/j/754067279

In French: https://flbaptist.zoom.us/j/502167512