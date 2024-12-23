Southwest Florida church celebrates ‘God’s faithfulness’ in 2024

FORT MYERS–Every man, woman and child. This is not just another catchy tagline—it is the mission of Summit Church.

With three campuses across the southwest Florida region, Summit has made bold strides in multiplying disciples, multiplying local churches and leaders, and multiplying gospel influence this year.

We want to be a church that, if we ceased to exist, our community would actually miss us– not for the name and glory of Summit, but for the glory of God. Orlando Cabrera campus pastor of the University congregation of Summit Church, southwest Florida

“We want to celebrate God’s faithfulness as we consider the many ways the gospel has been proclaimed through different ministries, mission partners, and the very lives of the individuals who make up our Summit family,” said Orlando Cabrera, campus pastor of the University congregation of Summit Church.

To “reflect on and consider some of the gracious things God has done,” the church created a year-end review to communicate the ministry impact the church had in 2024.

Multiplying disciples

With more than 2,400 in weekly attendance, the church is committed to multiplying disciples and being intentional in engaging each man, woman and child with the gospel. The church does this through urging members to get plugged into one of its almost 40 community groups for the purpose of growing in their walk with Christ at a more intimate level.

“We are committed to seeing people trust Christ, obey Christ and imitate Christ,” said Cabrera.

The church has also seen an uptick in new members and baptisms—celebrating 109 new members and 75 baptisms in 2024. The church attributes its success in multiplying disciples to its intentional biblical counseling and recovery ministry. With more than 90 people participating each week in recovery classes and more than 250 in biblical counseling, church leaders are convinced that the church is providing a “safe place to walk honestly in loving community and receive God’s truth in addressing life’s difficulties.”

“We have a Bible-based discipleship community group of transparency and transformation, for all in need of help, healing and hope,” Cabrera said.

Multiplying churches and leaders

The church also is committed to multiplying churches and training church leaders to serve faithfully. Summit Church has planted four churches this year and plans to double that number next year. The church also has created an emerging leaders program to equip and empower church members to serve wherever God calls them.

In 2024, 16 Summit interns and residents explored the call to vocational ministry through the church’s spiritual formation intensives, coaching, theology classes and practical ministry experience.

Multiplying gospel influence

The Florida Baptist church is also making a splash within its community.

One way that the church does this is through its partnership with 12 local schools. Each year through its Serve Our Schools Initiative and Christmas Outreach Project, the church provides school supplies and Christmas gifts to students in need, prays with educators, and provides meals to bless teachers.

To expand its reach to take the gospel to the next generation, the church also hosts summer sports camps, reaching 500 children yearly. Additionally, the church has established the Every Child Emphasis that “exists to glorify God by envisioning, equipping, and empowering disciples to have gospel impact in the lives of vulnerable children.”

“We want to be a church that, if we ceased to exist, our community would actually miss us,” said Cabrera. “Not for the name and glory of Summit, but for the glory of God.”

The church is multiplying its gospel influence not only within its own ZIP code, but also around the world. With more than 67 global mission partners—12 partners added in 2024—and $900,000 given to mission partners around the world, the church is living up to its mission of taking the gospel to every man, woman and child.

“We are committed to taking the gospel to the ends of the earth,” said the pastor.