30 families celebrate life together at baby shower

ORLANDO— They arrived with broken dreams, financial challenges and worries about the future. They left with practical gifts, cherished memories and renewed hope.

A collective baby shower, held Nov. 16 by First Orlando’s women’s ministry and First Life Center for Pregnancy, brought 30 families together for a day of joy, hope and connection. There, expectant mothers, families and newborns–many dealing with life’s harsh realities– were showered with love and embraced by a supportive and compassionate community.

The event, held in the church hall, welcomed families of diverse backgrounds—Hispanic, Brazilian, Haitian and American. From emotional gender reveals to heartfelt moments of prayer, every detail was planned carefully to celebrate life and provide tangible support for families in need.

The highlight of the day was a surprise gender reveal conducted through live ultrasounds. Two families discovered they were expecting baby boys, an announcement met with applause and tears from attendees and volunteers. “For some of these women, this was their first time seeing an ultrasound,” shared Irma Rodriguez, the center’s director. “It was deeply moving.”

One special story emerged when a mother of a two-week-old baby arrived with her child, carrying a borrowed car seat. During the event, the mother and infant received a new stroller and car seat set. “This is how God blesses us,” she tearfully shared. The moment underscored the importance of the center’s mission to provide resources and support to families facing financial challenges.

The event was a collaborative effort powered by more than 65 volunteers from First Orlando’s women’s ministry. From assembling diaper bags to preparing food and organizing games, these women, ranging in age from 25 to 75, demonstrated the power of a community coming together to serve others.

For many attendees, the baby shower was more than just an event—it was a turning point. Two mothers, previously considering abortion, shared how the support they received changed their decisions. “They cried because they could see hope and a future for their babies,” explained Rodriguez.

In addition to the practical assistance, families were invited to pray with volunteers at a designated prayer table. Whether praying about health, family struggles or peace of mind, the prayer time reminded attendees they were not alone.

As the event concluded, families left with baby supplies, new friends and renewed dreams for the future.

“We are here to celebrate life and show these families they are seen, loved and supported,” Rodriguez said. “Our prayer is that they know God has a purpose for their lives and their babies.”

Looking forward, Rodriguez hopes to expand the outreach to include men’s ministries, providing transportation, car repairs and other practical services for families in need.

Rodriguez encourages churches interested in partnering with First Life Center for Pregnancy or receiving training and information to contact her at irmarodriguez@firstorlando.com.