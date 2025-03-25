Investing in men to invest in others

PORT ST. JOHN–First Baptist Church of Port St. John has seen firsthand the value of investing in men. This year marked the fourth annual Men on Fire conference, a gathering designed to equip Christian men through worship, instruction and prayer while challenging them to embrace God’s calling in their lives.

The conference, which began in 2021 under the leadership of Pastor Andrew Carrington, was birthed out of a desire to strengthen men’s ministry and discipleship. Citing statistics that show men’s spiritual engagement lags behind women’s, Carrington emphasized the importance of intentional investment. According to a 2022 Lifeway Research report, “There’s a 5-point gap between men (15%) and women (20%) who attend religious services at least weekly. That’s less than half of what it was in the early 1980s.” Additionally, women are 10% more likely to spend time alone with God daily and 6% more likely to read from the Bible or a devotional.

“Men’s ministry isn’t as active as it used to be,” Carrington said. “Statistics show that if a dad comes to faith, it changes the entire family. We need men to lead—not just in their churches but also within their communities.”

A Focus on leadership and discipleship

Unlike many men’s events that emphasize outreach or evangelism, Men on Fire is focused on leadership development and discipleship among Christian men. The theme for 2025, Men Mentoring Men, underscores the ongoing goal of equipping men to invest in others beyond their immediate families.

This year’s event was streamlined into a one-day format, featuring three times of worship and four teaching sessions alongside three breakout discussion groups. The main speaker, Roger Howell, led two of the four teaching sessions. Other speakers included Jim Johnson, a local pastor, and Darren Schock, a chaplain from the local jail ministry.

Strong attendance and lasting impact

This year’s conference saw 122 men in attendance, representing 11 churches. Participation has grown annually, reflecting the increasing demand for men’s discipleship.

At the close of their time together, men were encouraged to complete a survey identifying at least one person they could pray for or mentor. “We’re calling men to look beyond their immediate families and ask, ‘Who do I need to invest in?’” Carrington explained.

Follow-up efforts include monthly men’s meetings at the church to continue discussions and provide accountability. Several families have joined First Baptist Port St. John as a direct result of this ministry, including a current co-director of the conference who first attended four years ago and is now on track to serve in church leadership.

Partnerships strengthen conference’s reach

The Men on Fire conference has received support from the Florida Baptist Convention, with Patrick Coats, Florida Baptists’ East regional catalyst, overseeing the partnership. Additionally, the Brevard Baptist Association, under the leadership of Jerry Thornton, helped promote the event and extend its reach beyond the local church.

Looking ahead, Carrington and his team are committed to deepening the impact of the conference, ensuring that men are not just attendees but active participants in discipleship and leadership within their churches and communities.

“We’re not just hosting a conference,” Carrington said. “We’re investing in men so they can invest in others.”