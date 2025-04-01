Florida Baptists’ oldest church celebrates 200 years/looks to future

CAMPBELLTON–First Baptist Church of Campbellton is more than just the first Baptist church in its community. True to its name and at 200 years old, it is the first continuously functioning church cooperating with the Florida Baptist State Convention.

For two centuries, First Baptist Church of Campbellton has been a cornerstone and a light in its community.

The church, founded on March 12, 1825, was originally named Bethlehem Baptist Church, changing its name in 1861 to Campbellton Baptist Church. With 19 charter members, the church was composed primarily of individuals moving into northern Florida from Georgia and Alabama, Don Hepburn, managing director of the Florida Baptist Historical Society, explained. Most of these newcomers were drawn to this area of Florida because of the inexpensive–or even no-cost– farmland available at the time.

The humble roots of believers meeting in homes paved the way for the first church structure, a log meeting house, built in 1848. For more than a century, the church shared 10 acres of land with a public school until the school closed in 1964.

The current little white church building where 25 worshippers gather each week was constructed in 1858. The original solid log column in the center of the sanctuary serves as a reminder of the believers who have worshipped and served within those same walls through the past 200 years as well as a testimony to the strength of the church in the community.

Another timeless piece of history is the bell tower with a bell that rings by pulling a thick rope that hangs down in the sanctuary of the church. A highlight for the entire community each summer is vacation Bible school and the ringing of the bell to signal the arrival of children to the church.

Among other “firsts,” the church was the first Baptist church in Florida to organize a woman’s missionary society as early as 1848, when the church’s membership had grown to 46.

The church cemetery serves the entire community as the only cemetery in town and is home to pre-Civil War era gravesites.

Through the years, additions to the church building have included a Sunday school wing, a pastorium, a kitchen and dining room, pastor’s office and renovations to make the building handicapped accessible.

“We are honored that God has blessed us so much to be a witness and to have served in our community,” said Luther Pumphrey, who has pastored First Baptist Church of Campbellton for 26 years.

As the church celebrated its 200th anniversary of worship, fellowship and gospel mission, it received special honor from the Florida Baptist Historical Society. A March 16 celebration service included presentations and memories shared by past and present church members and a sermon preached by Jerry Windsor of Graceville.

Attendees viewed exhibits and excerpts from church history and feasted during a dinner on the grounds.

God is still using the church, said Pumphrey.

“We hope to be more involved in the community and see church members continue to grow as we look to the future,” added Pumphrey.