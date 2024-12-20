God’s faithfulness on mission in Spain

When Karmen became a follower of Jesus at 20 years old, she knew that her love for other cultures was a gift that God would use for ministry. Keegan, her husband, felt called to full-time ministry as a high school student. As they began their marriage, they spent time stateside serving with Baptist Collegiate Ministries and a local church as North American Mission Board collegiate missionaries.

Their ministry service in the United States was followed by seven weeks in international missions training, then immersing themselves in the Spanish culture and language studies abroad.

They currently serve as missionaries in Spain with a local church plant, focusing on university ministry. To the Spanish people, tradition and relationships are very important. While battling a sense of homesickness and desire for their family and friends, Keegan and Karmen work to build relationships with students and create open doors for sharing the gospel.

Each week, they host in-home gatherings, called Tapas y Temas, where they take a close look at what the Bible says about real world topics. They also host game nights and meet-ups at local parks.

International mission work has brought a feeling of loneliness due to rejection and hostility to the gospel. In working with college students, they have seen a more open heart to the gospel than with older generations, and they rely heavily on God’s faithfulness while celebrating the wins.

They have witnessed college students coming to know Christ as Savior. The college ministry that began with zero students now has a number of students meeting regularly with excitement about what the Bible says, eager to know God’s plan for everyday life. The church plant they work with has grown in both attendance and maturity.

Through the support of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola, they receive monthly counseling with a certified biblical counselor, a stipend and, most importantly, prayer. Hillcrest members have traveled twice on mission to their area of Spain.

“Our team is small, but growing. A few Mexican pastors are coming to help our church plant, and we have a few very involved couples. God is doing some great things!” emphasized Keegan.