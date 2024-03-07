Russell Baptist Church, Green Cove Springs, FL
Russell Baptist Church is looking for a Full-time “Pastor of Next Gen and Families.” This role would serve primarily to teach and disciple teenagers but also provide Pastoral care for all families with children and students. Must possess an Associate’s degree from an institution closely aligned with the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. A minimum of 5 years ministry experience is preferred. To submit a resume/receive detailed job description email chad@russellbaptistchurch.com.