Shindler Drive Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL

We are excited to announce we are seeking a full time Family Pastor with a passion for growing and developing a vibrant Gospel-centered kids ministry while cultivating an environment that will help equip and support families in the area of discipleship.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education- Bachelor’s degree (preferably from a Christian university that aligns with the doctrinal beliefs in the Baptist Faith and Message)

Experience – Leadership within Kids Ministry

Qualities – Genuine passion for the Lord and the Great Commission

– Highly relational and fun loving

– Strong administrative skills

– Ability to plan/organize and execute programs and events

– Ability to develop a healthy volunteer culture

Please email resume to pc@shindler.org.