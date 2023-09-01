Shindler Drive Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL
We are excited to announce we are seeking a full time Family Pastor with a passion for growing and developing a vibrant Gospel-centered kids ministry while cultivating an environment that will help equip and support families in the area of discipleship.
Minimum Qualifications:
Education- Bachelor’s degree (preferably from a Christian university that aligns with the doctrinal beliefs in the Baptist Faith and Message)
Experience – Leadership within Kids Ministry
Qualities – Genuine passion for the Lord and the Great Commission
– Highly relational and fun loving
– Strong administrative skills
– Ability to plan/organize and execute programs and events
– Ability to develop a healthy volunteer culture
Please email resume to pc@shindler.org.