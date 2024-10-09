Nationwide prayer event unites pastors/communities in response to hurricanes/national challenges

On Monday, Oct. 7, pastors, intercessors and church leaders from across the nation gathered virtually for a time of prayer to call on God to bring healing to a nation facing a series of crises.

The virtual prayer time, led by David Pérez, pastor of Iglesia Casa de Bendicion in St. Cloud and director of prayer for the National Hispanic Baptist Network, was organized in response to the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Helene from Florida to the Carolinas as well as the looming threat of Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida.

The prayer event, which began at 7 p.m., united 20 Hispanic believers from different regions in faith and prayer. Twelve states were represented at the meeting, including North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, among others. Participants lifted prayers for the country, focusing on the difficult situations many communities face, including the impact of recent natural disasters, challenges facing churches, the upcoming annual meeting of the Florida Baptist State Convention, missions and broader national concerns.

Pérez, who has seen firsthand the effects of major storms on local communities and churches, emphasized the importance of coming together in prayer during these trying times. He invited everyone to join the virtual prayer meeting the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. EST.

“We feel this is an opportunity for God to do a greater work of revival and spiritual awakening, which results in a Great Commission movement,” said Emanuel Roque, Hispanic ministries catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention.

“In times of crisis, prayer can bring hope, healing and strength to those in need. … God is always at work, but He invites us to pray and join Him in a unique way.”