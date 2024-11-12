Florida Baptists gather to welcome new leader, conduct business, celebrate God’s work

ORLANDO–With the theme, A Holy People: Shining His Light in a World of Darkness, Florida Baptists gathered for the 162nd annual meeting at First Baptist Church in Orlando to welcome a new state convention executive director-treasurer, conduct business and celebrate God’s work throughout the Sunshine State.

In his first sermon at the annual meeting as executive director-treasurer for the Florida Baptist Convention, Stephen Rummage affirmed, “God has placed you where you are that you may know Jesus and that you may make Jesus known.” He called on Florida Baptists to cultivate an evangelistic passion and zeal that drive believers to engage with those who don’t yet know God.

In his sermon as Florida Baptist State Convention president, Mike Orr stated that, as believers pursue holiness, God will be glorified and people will be drawn to Him in faith.

Orr, pastor of First Baptist Church in Chipley, said, “If we are holy people, it will enable us to reach Florida and beyond” with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The meeting drew more than 1,600 in attendance, including 966 messengers, representing 445 churches, along with approximately 675 guests.

Budget adoption

Messengers approved a 2025 Cooperative Program goal of $29.5 million to be distributed 51% to Southern Baptist Convention causes and 49% to Florida Baptist Convention causes. The 51/49 split is the same distribution Florida Baptists have used since 2016. The 2025 budget goal is unchanged from the 2024 budget goal.

Challenge 2025

Florida Baptists celebrated Challenge 2025 successes. Challenge 2025 was launched in 2019 by Tommy Green, retired Florida Baptist executive director-treasurer, as a five-year vision for Florida Baptists to reach the nation’s fastest growing state with the gospel. Since early 2020, Florida Baptists have planted 326 churches, revitalized 617 congregations, baptized 99,224 individuals, reported 348,717 mission engagements, and gave $140,238,282 through the Southern Baptist Convention’s Cooperative Program and $3,461,879 to the Maguire State Mission Offering.

West regional catalyst elected

Longtime Florida Baptist Brian Nall was tapped to serve as newly elected West region catalyst for the Florida Baptist Convention. Nall is stepping into his new role Jan. 1, 2025, as Lewis Miller retires Nov. 30 after serving the Convention in numerous roles since 2003, most recently as

West region catalyst since 2015. Messengers approved a resolution of appreciation recognizing Miller for his “faithful and committed service.”

Officers elected

Four Florida Baptist leaders were reelected to serve as 2024-25 officers of the Florida Baptist State Convention. Mike Orr, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Chipley, was elected to serve his second term as president. David Perez, pastor of Iglesia Casa de Bendicion in St. Cloud, was elected to his second term as first vice president. Layperson Jeffery Crick, a family physician at Mayo Clinic and member of Fruit Cove Baptist Church in St. Johns, was elected to serve a second term as second vice president. Janey Frost, who serves at The Point Church (Jackson campus) in Pensacola, was elected to a third term as recording secretary.

Other business

A recommendation to change the name of Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, Inc. to One More Child was approved by messengers. This name change requires two votes in subsequent years, and this year’s vote was the second of the two votes.

Messengers approved a resolution of appreciation for Tommy Green, who retired Aug. 16, 2024, after serving as Florida Baptists’ executive director-treasurer since June 2015. Green and his wife, Karen, were also honored with a retirement reception at the conclusion of the annual meeting.

In other business messengers approved a report on new Florida Baptist churches and affiliations and approved a resolution expressing “praise and thanksgiving to God for His blessing over the past 100 years of partnership through the Southern Baptist Convention’s Cooperative Program.” Southern Baptists will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Cooperative Program in 2025.

The 2025 Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting is set for Nov. 10-11 at First Orlando.