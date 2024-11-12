Ted Traylor encourages Florida Baptists to remember who God Is

ORLANDO–“Holy, holy, holy, Lord God Almighty,” sang Ted Traylor, as he shared a message from Isaiah 41:14-20 at the Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting held Nov. 11-12 at First Baptist Church of Orlando.

In the book of Isaiah, God is called the Holy One of Israel 25 times. “Because God is holy, we should be holy people,” stated Traylor, senior pastor of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola.

After asking attendees, “What would the Holy One of Israel do with us?” Traylor answered that God helps His people.

“If not for the Holy One of Israel, no one could pastor a church or grow a church, but the Holy One of Israel helps the worm,” stated Traylor. “We cannot give away more than we keep and baptize large numbers of new believers; only the Holy One of Israel can do it.”

He encouraged pastors to “get our ‘wormology’ right, to get our theology right, so our doxology will be right” and to never forget who God is and who the worm is.

In remembering who God is, also remember that the Holy One of Israel deserves the glory, Traylor said. “Don’t try to hijack the glory of God; don’t make it about you. Give him the glory. Pride still goes before the fall. Remember who is the victor in your victory and give Him the glory,” said Traylor.

Finally, he reminded pastors that the Holy One of Israel has all power. No matter how dry and parched the ground may be, God can make rivers run through it and plant trees to grow.

There are many dry churches in the wilderness that need the beautiful work of revitalization, he said. Traylor shared how Warrington Baptist Church in Pensacola called him to help the dying church. The church went from 13 members to a recent seven-year anniversary service with nearly 300 in attendance.

“God will take the dry place and run a river through it because He is the Holy One of Israel and has all power. He can raise any dead church and make it alive again. God is in the resurrection business. If he can raise Christ, He can raise the church,” shared Traylor.

Exhorting pastors to be planters and to remember the Holy One of Israel has all power and can do it, Traylor said, “I got in this business to see lives changed. If you’ll give Him glory, He has got all the power. He can do it. He can take care of you.”

To hear this message in its entirety, click here.