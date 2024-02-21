NewsStatewide

Florida Baptist Convention Accredited by National Financial Accountability Organization

By Margaret Colson
JACKSONVILLE–The Florida Baptist Convention has earned accreditation with the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability.

Accreditation is based on the ECFA Seven Standards of Responsible Stewardship™, including financial accountability, transparency, sound board governance and ethical fundraising.

“We are excited to have received financial accreditation as the Florida Baptist Convention from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability. The Florida Baptist Convention has met and exceeded the financial standards established by ECFA.

“Our commitment to faithful stewardship involves yearly auditing and reviews to ensure the highest levels of accountability and trust are present. The relationship with ECFA continues to raise the bar in stewardship for us,” said Tommy Green, Florida Baptists’ executive director/treasurer.

ECFA, founded in 1979, provides accreditation to Christian ministries and churches that faithfully demonstrate compliance with the ECFA Standards. It is the largest nonprofit accreditor in the U.S. and the only one with biblically based standards of accountability. Local churches are the fastest-growing membership segment of ECFA.

“We are pleased to accredit a ministry (the Florida Baptist Convention) committed to advancing the gospel in their state, their nation and their world,” said Michael Martin, ECFA president.

 

Margaret Colson

Margaret Colson began serving as consulting communications editor for the Florida Baptist Convention in April 2022, but she has a long history of working with Florida Baptists in telling the story of how God is at work in the Sunshine State.

Margaret earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of Georgia and a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She is a leader in denominational communications, serving as executive director for Baptist Communicators Association as well as for Association of State Baptist Publications. She is married to Keith Colson.

