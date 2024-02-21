Florida Baptist Convention Accredited by National Financial Accountability Organization

JACKSONVILLE–The Florida Baptist Convention has earned accreditation with the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability.

Accreditation is based on the ECFA Seven Standards of Responsible Stewardship™, including financial accountability, transparency, sound board governance and ethical fundraising.

“We are excited to have received financial accreditation as the Florida Baptist Convention from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability. The Florida Baptist Convention has met and exceeded the financial standards established by ECFA.

“Our commitment to faithful stewardship involves yearly auditing and reviews to ensure the highest levels of accountability and trust are present. The relationship with ECFA continues to raise the bar in stewardship for us,” said Tommy Green, Florida Baptists’ executive director/treasurer.

ECFA, founded in 1979, provides accreditation to Christian ministries and churches that faithfully demonstrate compliance with the ECFA Standards. It is the largest nonprofit accreditor in the U.S. and the only one with biblically based standards of accountability. Local churches are the fastest-growing membership segment of ECFA.

“We are pleased to accredit a ministry (the Florida Baptist Convention) committed to advancing the gospel in their state, their nation and their world,” said Michael Martin, ECFA president.