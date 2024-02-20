‘Beacon of hope for community’: Radiant City Church marks third year with 13 baptisms at Deerfield Beach

Pitured above: Pastor Cliff McCray (left) baptizes FAU student athlete during Radiant City Church’s third anniversary celebration.

BOCA RATON–The new year at Radiant City Church in Boca Raton brought with it a wave of renewal and celebration as the congregation commemorated its third anniversary with a baptism ceremony at Deerfield Beach.

Since its launch in January 2021, under the leadership of Pastor Cliff McCray, the church has steadfastly guided believers to deepen their faith. Through the rite of baptism, members have embraced the opportunity to affirm their commitment to Christ in a public expression of their personal journeys.

As Pastor McCray reflects on the church’s evangelistic zeal, he shared, “In our first three years, we’ve welcomed approximately 46 souls into the fold through baptism.” These sacred ceremonies have become a cornerstone for the church, marking both personal and communal milestones.

This particular anniversary, on Jan. 27, 2024, was especially memorable as Pastor McCray led 13 individuals through the baptismal waters. Among them were nine students from Florida Atlantic University, eight of whom are teammates on the football field, embodying the spirit of unity and fellowship that sports and faith can foster.

Drawing on his own experiences as a former football player for the University of Central Florida, Pastor McCray’s connection with the athletic community has only strengthened since becoming chaplain for the Florida Atlantic Owls. His insights into the challenges and triumphs of student-athletes allow him to provide unique pastoral care both on and off the field.

Tim Wolfe, Send City missionary for the North American Mission Board, expressed gratitude for the church’s dedication to evangelism. “The efforts of church planter Cliff McCray embody the true essence of evangelistic work, and his passion for reaching the lost in Boca Raton is a beacon of hope for the community,” he remarked.

Photos courtesy of Radiant City Church.