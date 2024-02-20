SharingStoriesSoutheastNext Generation

‘Beacon of hope for community’: Radiant City Church marks third year with 13 baptisms at Deerfield Beach

By Keila Diaz
0 14

Pitured above: Pastor Cliff McCray (left) baptizes FAU student athlete during Radiant City Church’s third anniversary celebration. 

BOCA RATON–The new year at Radiant City Church in Boca Raton brought with it a wave of renewal and celebration as the congregation commemorated its third anniversary with a baptism ceremony at Deerfield Beach.

For the newly baptized FAU Owls, their newfound faith in Jesus makes them family beyond the football field.

Since its launch in January 2021, under the leadership of Pastor Cliff McCray, the church has steadfastly guided believers to deepen their faith. Through the rite of baptism, members have embraced the opportunity to affirm their commitment to Christ in a public expression of their personal journeys.

Pastor Cliff McCray serves as the Florida Atlantic University football team’s chaplain. On Jan. 27, 2024, he baptized eight players.

As Pastor McCray reflects on the church’s evangelistic zeal, he shared, “In our first three years, we’ve welcomed approximately 46 souls into the fold through baptism.” These sacred ceremonies have become a cornerstone for the church, marking both personal and communal milestones.

This particular anniversary, on Jan. 27, 2024, was especially memorable as Pastor McCray led 13 individuals through the baptismal waters. Among them were nine students from Florida Atlantic University, eight of whom are teammates on the football field, embodying the spirit of unity and fellowship that sports and faith can foster.

The Radiant City Church family gathers to worship and celebrate the baptism of 13 new believers.

Drawing on his own experiences as a former football player for the University of Central Florida, Pastor McCray’s connection with the athletic community has only strengthened since becoming chaplain for the Florida Atlantic Owls. His insights into the challenges and triumphs of student-athletes allow him to provide unique pastoral care both on and off the field.

McCray has been able to leverage his former experience as an athlete to connect and reach FAU’s students and athletes with the Gospel

Tim Wolfe, Send City missionary for the North American Mission Board, expressed gratitude for the church’s dedication to evangelism. “The efforts of church planter Cliff McCray embody the true essence of evangelistic work, and his passion for reaching the lost in Boca Raton is a beacon of hope for the community,” he remarked.

Photos courtesy of Radiant City Church.

 

Keila Diaz

Keila earned a B.S. in Communications from Florida International University in Miami. She writes news and stories about Florida Baptist churches, creates and posts social content to the FBC’s social media channels, and is a Baptist Press contributor. When she’s not working, Keila enjoys bike rides and spending time with her family.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.