Regional Evangelism Conferences 2020

Regional Evangelism Conferences

NORTH Regional Evangelism Conference

DATE: Monday, March 9, 2020

TIME: 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm

LOCATION: Parkview Baptist Church | 268 NW Lake Jeffrey Road Lake City, FL 32055

DINNER: Free BBQ dinner for those who pre-register

MUSIC: Skylar Teel

GUEST SPEAKERS:

Dr. Tommy Green, Executive Director-Treasurer, Florida Baptist Convention

Wayne Briant, Regional Catalyst, Florida Baptist Convention

WEST Regional Evangelism Conference

DATE: Monday, March 23, 2020

TIME: 4:00pm – 8:00pm

LOCATION: Calvary Baptist Church, 2101 Overlook Dr. SE, Winter Haven, FL 33884

DINNER: FREE steak for those who pre-register

GUEST SPEAKERS:

Scott Dawson, Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association

Shane Pruitt, Next Gen Evangelism Director, NAM

SOUTHWEST Regional Evangelism Conference

DATE: Monday, April 20, 2020

TIME: 4:30pm – 8:00pm

LOCATION: Colonial Oaks Baptist Church | 6901 Bee Ridge Road Sarasota, FL

DINNER: FREE steak for those who pre-register

MUSIC: Lee Hixon

GUEST SPEAKERS:

Willy Rice, Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church Clearwater

Wayne Briant, Regional Catalyst, Florida Baptist Convention

EAST Regional Evangelism Conference

DATE: Thursday, April 23, 2020

TIME: 5:30pm – 9:00pm

LOCATION: Deermeadows Baptist Church | 9780 Baymeadows Drive Jacksonville FL 32256

MUSIC: Brian Woofter

GUEST SPEAKERS:

Chas Roland, Pastor, Glen Baptist Church

Dr. Tommy Green, Executive Director-Treasurer, Florida Baptist Convention

Zach Terry, Pastor, FBC Fernandina Beach

CENTRAL Regional Evangelism Conference

LOCATION: Calvary Baptist Church | 2101 Overlook Dr. Winter Haven, FL 33884

DINNER: FREE steak dinner for those who pre-register

MUSIC provided by Calvary, Winter Haven’s Worship Choir