Children learn to serve church through Kids Worship Camp

BRANDON—Lights. Camera. Action!

More than 80 volunteers and 200 children converged on the campus of Bell Shoals Church in Brandon for the sixth annual Kids Worship Camp, July 15-19.

Out of a burning “passion” to serve and train the next generation to use their talents and gifts to serve God through the local church, Jason Millsaps, lead worship pastor at Bell Shoals, was compelled to launch a Kids Worship Camp in 2018.

Personally, as a pastor, I have a passion to see the next generation be brought up and mentored, to train them, and to allow them to learn how to serve in the church. Jason Millsaps lead worship pastor, Bell Shoals Church, Brandon



“Personally, as a pastor, I have a passion to see the next generation be brought up and mentored, to train them, and to allow them to learn how to serve in the church,” said Millsaps.

Kids Worship Camp is a fun week—Monday-Friday—where elementary-age kids get to come together and use their talents in ways that will serve God in the local church.

Through an immersive and “hands-on” experience, children are trained to develop their talents to serve the local church, deepen their understanding of worship and creative production, and build lasting friendships.

“It was an awesome week and a great opportunity for kids to get hands-on with everything from singing and songwriting to production and lights,” said Justin Green, kids pastor at Bell Shoals.

Fast-forward six years since the first Kids Worship Camp was launched, space is now limited to 200 attendees due to the variety of tracks offered to children. Whether it’s set design, production, filmmaking, choir, songwriting, drama or dance “every year has grown bigger than the year before,” said Millsaps.

“This is something that I started in 2018, and I have been overwhelmed by God’s goodness seeing all that He has done through this camp as it continues to grow exponentially every year,” he said.

Worship leaders and volunteers at the Brandon church are convinced that Friday night is not the final bow for children and families, but merely an introduction and “pipeline” to serving in various ministries.

With most summer campers primarily from the church’s five campuses and Bell Shoals Academy, Millsaps prays that the camp will “serve as a pipeline” to serving the church. The church and academy have already seen evidence of this in that those who have attended Kids Worship Camp are known for volunteering in behind-the-scenes production at the academy, student ministry or kids worship on Sunday mornings.

After sharpening their skills and participating in the various tracks for five days, the climactic point of the week occurred Friday night when children performed “A Not So Terrible Parable” for their loved ones and church family.

Along with men and women from the church’s worship and creative staff—from all five campuses—more than 80 volunteers serve throughout the week.

“They serve because they see the value in investing in this next generation,” said Millsaps.

Charlie Hill is just one volunteer who recognizes the impact of investing in a young life.

“It’s important that we give the children the Word by example and teaching,” said Hill, set design volunteer. “As the children go home every night, they will talk about Kids Worship Camp as a family, and maybe that family needs to come to know the Lord. And that child who came away from here and had a good day and enjoyed themselves, well maybe It will make a difference in that family’s life.”

“I am convinced that maybe 10 or 20 years from now, young individuals will be called to ministry and called to serve their local church because the seed was planted years earlier at the Kids Worship Camp,” said Millsaps.