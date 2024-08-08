Fellowship of Hispanic Baptist Churches of Florida Celebrate and Recommit to Missions at Home and Abroad

HIALEAH— Florida Hispanic Baptists traveled from all over the Sunshine State and met at Iglesia Bautista Northside in Hialeah to celebrate and motivate one another to remain united in missions.

The gathering drew approximately 450 individuals representing 55 Hispanic Baptist churches from the Southeast, Southwest, Central and East regions. Because the North and West regions were under tropical storm watch, individuals from those regions were unable to make the trip.

During his biblical message, Northside pastor Alberto Ocaña extended an invitation to all who desired to respond to a calling to missions ministry.

“It’s not enough to go to church on Sunday; we have to take the gospel message to the lost world,” he said. “If we are not proactive in sharing the gospel, many will be lost, and the church will not grow.”

Many answered the call for the first time, while others renewed their commitment to live their lives on mission.

Present at the event was Moises Bermudez, a young member of Iglesia Bautista Dios es Bueno in Daytona Beach, who spent three months as a missionary in Puerto Rico through a partnership with the North American Mission Board’s Send Relief. A dozen Hispanic church planters representing all regions of Florida were also in attendance, showcasing the sending culture among Hispanic churches that is growing.

Manny Barahona, president of the Fellowship, encouraged those gathered to be on mission “because God is with us.” He also shared his dream for Hispanic churches in Florida.

“My dream is that our Baptist churches in Florida will continue to grow in the name of Jesus, that they may continue to raise up men and women who will preach the gospel, that every year more people will be baptized, that every year more churches will work together. And, when we gather like we are doing today, we can talk about the great things God is doing among us.”

In addition to hearing from Send Network’s Español new vice president Jose Abella, the group also watched a video from the International Mission Board celebrating how Hispanics are on mission across the globe. Featured in the video were three Florida Baptist pastors and three Florida Baptist women who traveled to Spain to work alongside Hispanic missionaries reaching Muslim immigrants. Those pastors continue to travel to the region as part of their partnership with the International Mission Board.

Tommy Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, although unable to attend the gathering, sent a video message. “My heart is full of joy and gratitude for how we have been together on mission. There are many things that could separate us, but we have chosen to be united for the gospel of Christ.”