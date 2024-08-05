Florida Baptist Disaster Relief on ‘active’ status in Hurricane Debby response

STEINHATCHEE–As Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm, made landfall early Monday morning, Aug. 5, along the Big Bend coast of Florida, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are now on “active” status, ready to respond to bring help, hope and healing to those impacted by the storm.

The storm made landfall near Steinhatchee, a small community in one of the least populated areas of Florida. In the storm’s aftermath, forecasters predict potential catastrophic flooding not only in Florida but also in Georgia and South Carolina. Some areas in Florida have already received 10 to 12 inches of rain, and rivers and streams are vulnerable to flooding. Numerous power outages and at least one death have been reported.

David Coggins, FLDR director, is currently stationed at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, which serves as the clearinghouse for disaster-related information and requests for assistance. He reported that an operational plan has been prepared, and FLDR volunteers are in the early stages of implementing the plan.

Our volunteers are eager to serve and bring the hope of the gospel of the Lord Jesus once again to a community that has been devastated by another hurricane. David Coggins Director, Florida Baptist Disaster Relief

Coggins stated that FLDR resources and assets will be moving to First Baptist Church in Perry on Tuesday, Aug. 6, once the storm has passed through.

“Pastor Steven Ruff and the wonderful congregation of First Baptist Church in Perry were such gracious hosts for us last year when Hurricane Idalia devastated this area. We are grateful for this church allowing us to join them again in ministry to their community.

“It would be easy for leaders at First Baptist Church in Perry to say that the church did its part last year, but they have responded to our needs and requests for a host church. We are grateful for a church with the kind of vision for reaching its community and using even tragic events to minister to those who are hurting,” Coggins said.

Once onsite on Tuesday, FLDR will begin immediately to partner with The Salvation Army to provide meals to community residents.

Volunteer teams also will begin damage assessment, and FLDR cleanup teams will begin the work of assisting homeowners with their damages.

“Our volunteers are eager to serve and bring the hope of the gospel of the Lord Jesus once again to a community that has been devastated by another hurricane. We have had good response to our callout with many volunteers making necessary preparations to come and serve this community and share the love of Christ,” Coggins said.

With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting a very high likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2024, Coggins encourages all Floridians to prepare for disasters by having a family plan in place, which might include evacuation routes, possible emergency shelters, emergency supplies and a pre-selected meeting place if family members are not together when a storm strikes.

For updates on FLDR response or to give in support of these relief efforts, go to facebook.com/FLBaptistDR and flbaptist.org/dr-current-response.