Breaking News! Florida Baptist Pastor’s Theological Education Scholarship Established

Breaking News!

We are excited to announce the establishing of the Florida Baptist Pastor’s Theological Education Scholarship. This Scholarship is funded jointly by Florida Baptist Financial Services and the Florida Baptist Convention. I am grateful for the collaborative Kingdom heart of our Florida Baptist family.

The intent of the scholarship is to bless our Florida Baptist pastors and family members pursuing theological training through a Southern Baptist affiliated college, university, or seminary. We rejoice that God continues to call out the called to vocational Christan ministry. Our prayer is that this scholarship initiative will encourage those seeking theological education.

The application and information concerning this scholarship is located at this link. This link is on the website of Florida Baptist Financial Services and the Florida Baptist Convention. I am grateful for the generosity that provides the resources for this scholarship program.

Tommy

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION