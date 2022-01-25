Join me in Orlando

The Challenge 2025 Gathering will be an incredible day of worship, prayer, equipping, and fellowship. Our Florida Baptist Family will gather on February 22 at First Baptist Orlando for this powerful event. We have unified around the Challenge 2025 initiatives and God is richly blessing our efforts. This day will be filled with praise and celebration of all that God is doing through the churches of the Florida Baptist Convention.

The morning and afternoon breakout sessions will be led by Florida Baptists. The areas of equipping includes reaching the Asian, Brazilian, Haitian, and Hispanic population of Florida. We will have training for ministry in the Urban, Suburban, and Rural context led by Florida Baptist Pastors. There will be breakouts focusing on Missions, Church Planting, Church Revitalization, and Church Finances. The Next Gen breakouts will deal with effective ministry in the local church for Children and Families, Students, and Collegiate work.

We have added two new breakouts for the Challenge 2025 Gathering this year. A breakout will be providing insight into Multi-Site campus ministries. We will have a Ministers Wives session which will include a Q&A with Wives of Pastors. These sessions strengthen the time of fellowship and equipping.

The morning session will include a time of worship led by the FBC Orlando Worship Team and a message from Pastor Paul Purvis, President of the Florida Baptist Convention. The afternoon session will conclude with a dedicated time of prayer. I believe that God will move in a mighty way throughout the Challenge 2025 Gathering.

Please plan to register and attend! Register at flbaptist.org/Challenge-2025

I look forward to seeing you on February 22 at FBC Orlando!

In Christ,

Tommy